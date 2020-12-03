e-paper
Home / Cities / Two forest officials among 4 booked for embezzling ₹26 lakh of Panchkula dam project

Two forest officials among 4 booked for embezzling ₹26 lakh of Panchkula dam project

Reflected purchases of higher amounts through fake bills in connivance with the supplier of the material for the project.

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

Four persons, including two forest officials, have been booked for allegedly embezzling Rs 26.14 lakh meant for the construction of a dam in Kajiana village, Panchkula.

The accused – forest divisional officer Sunil Kundu, forest inspector Angrej Singh, forest guard Anil Kumar and supplier Gurdarshan Singh – were booked following an investigation by the crime investigation department (CID), Haryana, and the chief minister’s flying squad.

Police said as per the probe, Rs 92.25 lakh were sanctioned for the construction of Kajiana dam.

For the purchase of material and care of the dam, a committee was constituted, including Sunil, Angrej, deputy forest officer Devender Singh and forest guards Anil Kumar and Ravinder Singh.

However, on inspection of the record maintained by Anil, it was found that the committee members, along with the supplier embezzled Rs 26.14 lakh by reflecting purchases of higher amounts through fake bills.

The material for the dam was instead purchased through locals, who were into illegal sand mining.

Following a complaint by CID, Sunil, Angrej, Anil and Gurdarshan were booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 471 (whoever uses as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 21 and 4 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

