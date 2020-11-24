Two gangsters held after shootout in Rohini

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:10 IST

New Delhi

Two alleged gangsters were arrested after a shootout with a joint team of Delhi and Haryana police in Rohini on Tuesday morning.

Police identified the two men as Rupender Nanhas and Amit Sutar -- both residents of Sonipat, Haryana.

Police said there was a shootout in which at least 28 bullets were fired by the police and the two men. Police have recovered three pistols and 8 live cartridges.

Police said the two men are members of Sonipat’s Sandeep Badwasni gang. Badwasni, who was allegedly into illegal liquor business, was shot dead by rival gang members in February 2017.

Police said the two men arrested in the present case had for long wanted to take revenge on Badswani’s killers. In September, they had shot at a Haryana police inspector, who was related to one of the killers.

Deputy commissioner of police(special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said the Haryana police had announced a reward and sought help from Delhi police in nabbing Nanhas, who had shot at the Haryana police inspector.

DCP Yadav said that police received information about Nanhas visiting Rohini area after which they waited. The officer said that at around 4 am, they spotted a white Honda City car near Rohini Khera village bridge and asked them to stop but the two men in the car accelerated and tried to flee.

“To prevent their escape, they were blocked by police vehicle due to which their vehicle hit the road divider. They came out of the car quickly and tried to escape. They fired at police, which hit the bulletproof vest of two cops from Delhi and Haryana police. The police team fired back. Two bullets hit the legs of the two men. A total of 11 rounds bullet were fired by the criminals and the police fired total 17 rounds bullets. The accused were shifted to a hospital in Rohini through PCR van,” said Yadav.

Police said the two men are involved in multiple criminal cases such as murder and attempt to murder.