Two held for allegedly driving woman to suicide

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:36 IST

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a man and his mother on Wednesday for allegedly driving his wife to suicide over dowry demands.

The woman committed suicide on April 19.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahesh Bapusaheb Bhosale, 30, and Sangeeta Bapusaheb Bhosale, 62, both residents of Pathare Mala in Charholi village in Haveli area of Pune. While the man is a farmer, his mother is a domestic help.

The complaint in the matter was registered by the deceased woman’s mother.

“We will investigate from the other relatives in the family about the reasons for suicide. For now, they have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. We are taking them to a jail in Satara as the jail here is not taking any more inmates,” said police sub-inspector Kamble of Dighi police station.

The woman was found hanging in their house in Pathare Mala area of Charhili village. However, the police are yet to investigate the events that led to the incident as the family is expected to be inside the house in light of the lockdown.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide), 498(a) (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dighi police station against the two.