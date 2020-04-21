e-paper
Two held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Were arrested near Nanda Colony following a tip-off.

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in custody.
The accused in custody.(ht photo)
         

Although a curfew has been imposed in the state, drug peddlers are smuggling contraband. The special task force (STF), Ludhiana, arrested two drug peddlers on Monday night and recovered 360gm heroin from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Bholu, 26, of Kailash Nagar; and Karan Kumar alias Kannu, 23, of New Anandpuri. The supplier of drugs, who has been identified as Sushant Kumar alias Shanky of Kailash Nagar, is yet to be arrested.

STF assistant inspector general (AIG) Snehdeep Sharma said, “Sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh arrested the accused near Nanda Colony following a tip-off. They were on a bike and were stopped for checking. The STF team recovered 360 gm heroin, which was hidden under the seat of the bike.”

The AIG said, “Vijay Kumar is a hosiery worker, while Karan Kumar is in marketing of hosiery machinery. The latter is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling.”

The accused said that they work for Sushant Kumar, who supplies drugs to the addicts through them. “We have been drug peddling for the past two years,” they added.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Drugs and Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them at STF, Mohali. A hunt is on for the arrest of Sushant Kumar.

