Two held for killing financier, his aide

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:07 IST

New Delhi Two men have been arrested from Patna in Bihar for allegedly shooting dead a financier and his aide, whose bodies were found in the Munak Canal in outer Delhi last week, the police said.

Police identified the suspects as Naveen Vasishth, 32, and Rajnish, 31. They were arrested from Patna’s Meethapur bus stand just as they were about to board a bus to Nepal, said Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch). A hunt for the third suspect, Vikas, is on.

The trio had allegedly gunned down 30-year-old financier, Amit Hooda, and his aide, 40-year-old Nikhil Gupta, on October 14, before dumping their bodies in the canal.

DCP Tirkey said that Vasishth, a failed property dealer, began manufacturing disposable plates and glasses last year. “He borrowed ₹3 lakh from Hooda, but wasn’t able to pay it back. He told us that once, Hooda visited his home and misbehaved with his father, leaving him wanting revenge,” Tirkey said.

Vasishth allegedly roped in his friend, Rajnish, who a criminal history and was released from jail in 2014, and Vikas, to kill Hooda. Rajnish allegedly had two pistols that they decided to use.

On October 14, Vasishth allegedly invited Hooda and Gupta for drinks at his Rohini home. “The suspects spiked their drinks with sleeping pills. Once the two victims were asleep, they loaded them in Amit’s car and drove them to Munak Canal,” said the DCP.

They allegedly shot both of them dead before dumping the bodies in the canal.

Even as Hooda’s family suspected Vasishth, he and Rajnish escaped to Patna, from where they were planning to move to Nepal.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 23:07 IST