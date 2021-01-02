e-paper
Two held for robbing Mohali man of ₹9.5 lakh in Ambala

The complainant, who works as a cashier in a private comapny, had sustained bullet injury in his knee after being attacked by the accused.

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
The accused in police custody on Friday.
The accused in police custody on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

Two days after a private company cashier was allegedly shot in the knee and robbed of nearly Rs 9.5 lakh in Ambala Cantonment, the police have arrested two of his attackers.

The arrested accused, identified as Digpal Singh alias Dipu of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, and Harjit Singh alias Guddu of Ramkishan Colony in Ambala Cantt, were presented before a court and sent to four days of police remand.

As per the complainant, Ranbir Singh of SAS Nagar, he was going towards a bank on Nicholson Road to deposit cash when three bike-borne men attacked him near Shastri Colony underbridge on Tuesday.

Singh, who had sustained bullet injuries, was taken to the civil hospital in Ambala Cantt and thereafter shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

Police said the accused were nabbed within 36 hours of occurrence of the crime and were being interrogated. The remaining accused would be arrested soon, police said.

