Two held for thrashing elderly man to death in Ludhiana village

Two others sustained injuries in the attack.

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two people were arrested for beating up a 60-year-old man and injuring two others after barging into their house in Mansuran village. Eleven accused are yet to be arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Chamkaur Singh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdas Singh and Hari Singh of Mansuran. Others were identified as Amandeep Singh alias Soni, Amritpal Singh alias Mana, Gurjant Singh alias Gosha, Himmat Singh alias Billu and Gurmukh Singh and their six accomplices who are yet to be identified.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of the victim’s nephew Manjit Singh of Jodhan village. In the incident, Manjit’s father Harbachan Singh and brother Maninder Singh also suffered injuries.

In his complaint, Manjit said that a few months ago they had bought a house in the village after which his neighbours asked him and his family members not to cross from the street out of jealousy.

On Friday, when his father and maternal uncle returned home after visiting a doctor, the accused armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons barged into their house and assaulted them.

Manjit added that the accused badly thrashed them before fleeing the spot. In the attack, his uncle, father and brother suffered injuries. They were taken to a hospital, however, his uncle was declared brought dead by doctors.

SHO at Jodhan police station inspector Bikramjit Singh said that an FIR under Sections 302, 307, 452, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

