Two houses gutted in Himachal

cities Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Two houses were gutted in separate incidents in Himachal Pradesh. However, no loss of life was reported.

A wooden house with eight rooms was gutted at Adesha village in Banjar subdivision of Kullu on Sunday. The house belonged to one Dile Ram.

The fire was noticed by locals who immediately informed police and the fire department. Police and fire tenders reached the spot and put out the fire.

Banjar station house officer (SHO) Naresh said that the cause of fire and amount of loss suffered are being ascertained.

In another incident, a two-storey wooden house with four rooms, a kitchen and a cowshed was gutted at Sharmala village in Rohru subdivision of Shimla on Saturday. The house was situated in the middle of an apple orchard and belonged to one Bhupinder Mehta, who informed the police and fire department.

Rohru deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Suniel Negi said that the cause of fire and loss suffered are yet to be ascertained.

