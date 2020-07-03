e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two ITBP base camps in Himachal’s border district of Kinnaur sealed after 22 jawans test positive for Covid-19

Two ITBP base camps in Himachal’s border district of Kinnaur sealed after 22 jawans test positive for Covid-19

State’s coronavirus count climbs to 1,016 with two more cases reported from Chamba

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Residents being checked for coronavirus infection in Shimla even as Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count mounted to 1,016 cases with two more residents of Chamba testing positive on Friday.
Residents being checked for coronavirus infection in Shimla even as Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count mounted to 1,016 cases with two more residents of Chamba testing positive on Friday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Dharamshala: The Reckong Peo and Jangi base camps of the 43rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been declared containment zones and sealed after 22 jawans from the two bases tested positive for Covid-19.

Five jawans tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday at Reckong Peo, while 17 more jawans tested positive at the Jangi camp on Thursday.

The jawans had moved from Jammu to Kinnaur in June and were undergoing the mandatory quarantine before being sent to the forward posts along the Indo-China border.

Kinnaur chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sonam Negi said that he jawans caught the infection in the Jammu region. One team arrived from Rajouri and the other from Handwara.

“Reckong Peo and Jangi base camps are now containment zones and jawans staying there will not be allowed to move out,” he said.

“Since, all jawans are in quarantine, there is no chance of community spread,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count mounted to 1,016 with two more residents of Chamba testing positive on Friday.

Chamba chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Guleri said that a 47-year-old man from Salooni sub division was found positive. He has a travel history to Noida and was under home quarantine.

The second patient is a 50-year-old man from Masrund village of Churah area. The patient has travel history to Delhi and was staying in a paid quarantine facility.

Till date, Chamba district has a total of 54 cases of which eight are active.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 280 cases followed by Hamirpur with 253 cases. Una district recorded 113 cases, Solan 110, Chamba 52, Shimla and Bilaspur 47 each, Sirmaur 40, Mandi 33, Kinnaur 30, Kullu 5 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.

top news
‘The enemy has seen your fire and fury as well’: PM Modi in address to soldiers in Ladakh
‘The enemy has seen your fire and fury as well’: PM Modi in address to soldiers in Ladakh
PM Modi on Ladakh front with strong message to protect border from China’s PLA
PM Modi on Ladakh front with strong message to protect border from China’s PLA
Japan opposes any ‘unilateral attempt to change status quo’ on LAC
Japan opposes any ‘unilateral attempt to change status quo’ on LAC
First coronavirus then Trump order split Indian families
First coronavirus then Trump order split Indian families
‘Happy hypoxia’ condition in Covid-19 patients decoded
‘Happy hypoxia’ condition in Covid-19 patients decoded
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma
Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanTBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In