Two ITBP base camps in Himachal’s border district of Kinnaur sealed after 22 jawans test positive for Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:46 IST

Dharamshala: The Reckong Peo and Jangi base camps of the 43rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been declared containment zones and sealed after 22 jawans from the two bases tested positive for Covid-19.

Five jawans tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday at Reckong Peo, while 17 more jawans tested positive at the Jangi camp on Thursday.

The jawans had moved from Jammu to Kinnaur in June and were undergoing the mandatory quarantine before being sent to the forward posts along the Indo-China border.

Kinnaur chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sonam Negi said that he jawans caught the infection in the Jammu region. One team arrived from Rajouri and the other from Handwara.

“Reckong Peo and Jangi base camps are now containment zones and jawans staying there will not be allowed to move out,” he said.

“Since, all jawans are in quarantine, there is no chance of community spread,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count mounted to 1,016 with two more residents of Chamba testing positive on Friday.

Chamba chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Guleri said that a 47-year-old man from Salooni sub division was found positive. He has a travel history to Noida and was under home quarantine.

The second patient is a 50-year-old man from Masrund village of Churah area. The patient has travel history to Delhi and was staying in a paid quarantine facility.

Till date, Chamba district has a total of 54 cases of which eight are active.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 280 cases followed by Hamirpur with 253 cases. Una district recorded 113 cases, Solan 110, Chamba 52, Shimla and Bilaspur 47 each, Sirmaur 40, Mandi 33, Kinnaur 30, Kullu 5 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.