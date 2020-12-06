e-paper
Two Kashmir youth prevented from joining militancy: J&K Police

The arrested youths were properly counselled by the police with the help of a psychiatrist and other experts in presence of their parents.

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
         

Two youths from Kashmir’s Ganderbal district were prevented from joining militant ranks after they were apprehended in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday. They have been handed over to their parents.

Police said they had got credible information about the youths’ plans to sign up for militancy. “On the basis of technical inputs, the youth from Wussan area of Ganderbal were apprehended in downtown area of Srinagar,” a police spokesman said. “They were counselled and handed over to their parents,” he said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP Ganderbal) Khalil Ahmad Poswal said youth in Kashmir are being approached through social media to join militancy. “Anti-national elements (ANEs) operating across the border are preying on the gullible youth of Kashmir through various social media platforms and enticing them to join militancy which needs to be curbed,” the SSP said.

He said parents should come forward and report any such activity of their wards so that they are mainstreamed through concerted counselling by experts. The preliminary investigation of police has revealed that both the apprehended persons had “developed a tendency” to sign up for militancy.

The arrested youths were properly counselled by the police with the help of a psychiatrist and other experts in presence of their parents. “The parents were advised to keep an eye on their daily activities,” the spokesman said.

Police said parents and community members hailed their efforts for the ‘sympathetic act’ of saving the lives of these young boys.

