Two killed as bike hits divider on Yamuna Expressway

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:29 IST

Greater Noida: Two employees of a private firm were killed after their speeding Royal Enfield motorcycle hit the divider on the Yamuna Expressway and overturned near Zero Point on Tuesday.

The two persons were coming from Agra to Noida when the incident took place around 8.45am. The deceased have been identified as Gaurav Chauhan (32), a resident of Aligarh, and Pallav Gaur (46), a resident of Agra.

The 165km Yamuna Expressway starts from Greater Noida and ends at Agra.

Police said Gaurav worked as a sales executive while Gaur was a manager with a pen manufacturing company. The motorcycle belonged to Gaur. Police said the riders failed to negotiate a turn, hit the divider, and fell on the road.

Gaurav’s family members reached Greater Noida from their home in Aligarh on being informed of the mishap. His father CPS Chauhan, a retired electrician from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, said his son’s company had launched a new pen and he was busy with its promotion and marketing. “He was travelling between Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Agra and Mathura over the last one week,” he said.

CPS Chauhan said, “Early Tuesday, he informed me that he had some marketing work and asked me to drop him at the bus stand, which I did. I don’t know where he met Gaur and when they both left for Noida.”

He said around 9am, he received a call from a person who told him that Gaurav had met with an accident. “We immediately left for the Greater Noida hospital, but he had died by the time we reached there. Gaurav is survived by his wife Sangita and a two-year old daughter,” CPS Chauhan said.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said the two victims were rushed to Kailash Hospital where they were declared dead. “It is not clear who was driving the motorcycle at the time of the accident. The family has not filed any complaint in this regard,” he said.

Dr Meenakshi, casualty medical officer, Kailash Hospital, said both patients were brought to the hospital around 9am. “They were brought dead to the hospital. They had sustained multiple injuries to the head and body,” she said.

Police said the bodies have been sent for an autopsy and the reports are awaited.

