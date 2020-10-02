e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two killed in Assam by villagers on suspicion of them being witches, 9 arrested

Two killed in Assam by villagers on suspicion of them being witches, 9 arrested

According to data presented in the state assembly in November 2019, 107 people have been killed in instances of witch-hunting in Assam since 2011

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:49 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Police superintendent Debojit Deuri said before the girl’s death, the villagers held the two responsible for her sickness.
Police superintendent Debojit Deuri said before the girl’s death, the villagers held the two responsible for her sickness. (Sourced)
         

Fellow villagers have allegedly killed and burnt bodies of a 50-year-old widow and a 28-year-old man after a kangaroo court in a remote village in Assam’s Karbi Anglong branded them “witches” and held them responsible for a girl’s death on September 27 and for “practising black magic”.

Police superintendent Debojit Deuri said before the girl’s death, the villagers held the two responsible for her sickness. “The villagers held a kangaroo court in front of the head man’s house on Wednesday night, killed the duo [who are unrelated] and cremated them on a single pyre,” said Deuri.

Also Read: Anti-CAA stir: NIA court gives bail to Akhil Gogoi

He added they have managed to recover some remains of the two from the pyre which will be sent for forensic examination. “Nine persons from the village, including three women involved in the killings, have been arrested. They have confessed to killing the two. Efforts are on to nab six other accused who are absconding.”

A murder case under the Indian Penal Code and the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act has been registered against the villagers. “Our effort will be to nab all accused, get all the required evidence and reports from the forensic lab and file a charge sheet in the case within the quickest possible time,” Deuri said.

According to data presented in the state assembly in November 2019, 107 people have been killed in instances of witch-hunting in Assam since 2011.

tags
top news
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In