Two liquor contractors shot dead at Chautala village in Sirsa

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:01 IST

Rohtak: Two liquor contractors were shot dead by four assailants outside a vend at Chautala village in Sirsa district on the Rajasthan border on Monday night.

Mukesh Godara, a resident of Bharukhera village, and Jai Prakash Punia of Chautala village died on the spot, police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Vijay Kumar said that his cousin Mukesh and Jai Prakash had got the tender to run the liquor vend at Chautala village this year.

“Four unidentified men reached the restaurant near the liquor vend on Monday evening. They drank beer and opened fire at Mukesh and Jai Prakash while walking out. They fired more than 30 shots at them before fleeing. We rushed the two to a hospital in Dabwali, where they were declared brought dead,” he said.

Vijay Kumar said he suspects the four assailants were from rival group that did not get the tender for the vend this year. It was being run by them last year.

Deputy superintendent of police Kuldeep Beniwal said that a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder),34, 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act against Dinesh, Ved Prakash and Sunny, who ran the vend last year, and the four assailants.