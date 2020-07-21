e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two liquor contractors shot dead at Chautala village in Sirsa

Two liquor contractors shot dead at Chautala village in Sirsa

Murders suspected to be fallout of rivalry over allotment of liquor vend contract

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Four unidentified men reached the restaurant near the liquor vend on Monday evening. They drank at the vend and opened fire at the two contractors while walking out.
Four unidentified men reached the restaurant near the liquor vend on Monday evening. They drank at the vend and opened fire at the two contractors while walking out. (HT file photo)
         

Rohtak: Two liquor contractors were shot dead by four assailants outside a vend at Chautala village in Sirsa district on the Rajasthan border on Monday night.

Mukesh Godara, a resident of Bharukhera village, and Jai Prakash Punia of Chautala village died on the spot, police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Vijay Kumar said that his cousin Mukesh and Jai Prakash had got the tender to run the liquor vend at Chautala village this year.

“Four unidentified men reached the restaurant near the liquor vend on Monday evening. They drank beer and opened fire at Mukesh and Jai Prakash while walking out. They fired more than 30 shots at them before fleeing. We rushed the two to a hospital in Dabwali, where they were declared brought dead,” he said.

Vijay Kumar said he suspects the four assailants were from rival group that did not get the tender for the vend this year. It was being run by them last year.

Deputy superintendent of police Kuldeep Beniwal said that a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder),34, 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act against Dinesh, Ved Prakash and Sunny, who ran the vend last year, and the four assailants.

top news
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Over 23% of Delhi’s population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
Over 23% of Delhi’s population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to ‘stand firm like a rock’
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to ‘stand firm like a rock’
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In