Two Ludhiana women lose Rs 6.21 lakh to cyber scammers

The women had ordered dresses and suits online

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two women of the city lost Rs 6.21 lakh to online fraudsters. The women had transferred the money to the accused for buying suits and dresses, but the scammers took the money and did not send the consignment.

The accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh of Tilak Nagar in New Delhi, Timzen Rao of Tripura, Yuyakim of Manipur and Lanuiyer of Nagaland.

An FIR was registered following the statement of Simarjot Kaur of Industrial Area-A.

In her complaint, Simarjot said that she had started a boutique in partnership with Harinder Kaur and they had ordered dresses and suits online.

The woman told the police that the accused assured them that they will dispatch the consignment soon after receiving the amount. “We had transferred Rs 6.21 lakh to the accused using mobile application Google Pay, but they did not send the dresses. Later, the accused stopped attending our calls,” she added.

She said that after they realised that they have been duped, they filed a complaint against the accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said that the FIR has been registered under sections 420 and 120 B of the IPC against the accused at Moti Nagar police station.

A hunt is on to catch the accused, she added.

