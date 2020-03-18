Two men arrested for killing man, injuring his brother on Holi

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:58 IST

Greater Noida: A property dealer and an accomplice of his were arrested for allegedly shooting two brothers over a property dispute on March 10 in Surajpur. One had died, while the younger brother was injured in the shooting. The suspect, Pawan Jindal, and his accomplice Dinesh, hail from Surajpur.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said Jindal, along with four suspects were travelling through the village in a Mahindra Scorpio on Holi. “The SUV ran over the stairs of a house. The owner of the house, Satyapal Singh, came out and had a heated argument with the suspects. Singh’s two sons Anil (39) and Sunil (36) also reached the spot,” he said.

Chander said Jindal and his men fired at the men, and Anil, who received three bullet injuries, died on the spot, while Sunil was injured and admitted to a private hospital. The suspects got into the SUV and fled the spot after the crime.

Based on Satyapal’s complaint, a case was registered against Jindal, Dinesh, Anuj, Vipin and Amit under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 504, 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code in Surajpur police station.

Chander said the Surajpur police conducted raids at separate locations on Sunday and arrested three persons for sheltering the prime suspects. “The prime suspects had been on the run since the incident. On Wednesday, we received information about two prime suspects in the Surajpur area. A police team reached the spot and arrested Jindal and Dinesh. Police also recovered a country-made gun used in the crime,” he said.

Jindal told police he had a property dispute with Satyapal Singh, and the matter was being heard in Allahabad high court. “The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search for other accomplices involved in the crime,” DCP said.