Two months after flash floods fencing work yet to be completed on Bairobha nallah bridge

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 20:46 IST

Pune The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) is yet to install iron railings and fencing around Bairobha nallah bridge in Wanowrie where Saleem Shaikh, software engineer and Victor Sangale, cancer survivor have washed away on the night of September 25, during the sudden flash floods.

The bridge connects Cantonment to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits and an approximate of 10,000 vehicles comprising cars, two-wheelers, autos and other heavy vehicles ply on it on a daily basis.

The College of Engineering (COEP) which conducted a structural audit in October of the bridge has recommended that strong protecting walls be erected at both the sides of the bridge to prevent the structure from being washed away in the future. Temporary barricades erected at the sides have been rendered unsafe for commuters. A police van with a dozen State Reserve Police Police Force (SRPF) personnel has been stationed round the clock to maintain vigil at the bridge.

Advocate Prashant Borde, a resident of Parmar Residency in Wanowrie and a daily commuter on the bridge said, “It is the joint responsibility of the PMC and PCB to carry out the bridge repairs and ensure safety for residents. It has been more than two months since the incident and the bridge repair work has stopped. We want the work to be completed at the earliest lest it starts raining again,” he said.

Vinod Mathurawala, elected member, PCB said, “The PMC is working on the project on a temporary basis and wants to widen the road. The bridge structure has become weak and work is in progress. We also want the work to be completed at the earliest.”

Amit Kumar, chief executing officer (CEO), PCB said, “ We are working with the PMC is constructing the protection walls and other safety-related requirements. The work is expected to be completed soon.”