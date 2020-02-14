e-paper
Two more arrested for molesting students during Gargi College fest

Two more arrested for molesting students during Gargi College fest

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:54 IST
HTC and agencies
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested two more students for barging into Gargi College during a fest on February 6. The latest arrests take the total count to 14, with 10 suspects being arrested on Wednesday and two more on Friday. All the arrested suspects are aged between 18 and 27. Most of them are students from public and private colleges in Delhi-NCR while a few are working professionals.

These men are being arrested for barging into the college without valid passes for the fest and the police said they still don’t have evidence against them for sexually harassing the students.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women college last week. The plea was mentioned on Friday for urgent hearing before a bench of justices GS Sistani and C Hari Shankar which said it will be listed for February 17.

Advocate and petitioner ML Sharma said nothing had been done till now. Police registered the FIR on February 9 and arrested 10 people just two days ago, he said. When the bench asked what was the urgency, the counsel there was apprehension the evidence could be destroyed.

The plea was filed on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court declined to entertain the petition and asked the petitioner to move the high court.

Sharma has sought the preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus in his plea.

The plea has also sought the arrest of people behind the “planned criminal conspiracy”.

On February 6, a group of men broke into the Gargi College during the festival ‘Reverie’ and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the students who claimed that security officials stood watching. The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

