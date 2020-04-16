Two more hospitals in Thane dedicated for Covid patients

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:16 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation has dedicated two more hospitals in the city for Covid-19 patients only. Kaushalya Medical Foundation at Panchpakhadi and 125-bed Vedant Hospital along Ghodbunder Road will now be Covid hospitals.

Thane civil hospital and Horizon Prime are Covid hospitals, while Bethany Hospital is dedicated for people with symptoms of coronavirus. With the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the city crossing 100 in Thane, the municipal corporation said it will need more hospitals to treat patients.