e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two more hospitals in Thane dedicated for Covid patients

Two more hospitals in Thane dedicated for Covid patients

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:16 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Thane Municipal Corporation has dedicated two more hospitals in the city for Covid-19 patients only. Kaushalya Medical Foundation at Panchpakhadi and 125-bed Vedant Hospital along Ghodbunder Road will now be Covid hospitals.

Thane civil hospital and Horizon Prime are Covid hospitals, while Bethany Hospital is dedicated for people with symptoms of coronavirus. With the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the city crossing 100 in Thane, the municipal corporation said it will need more hospitals to treat patients.

top news
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities