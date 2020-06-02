e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two more staffers at Thane jail test positive

Two more staffers at Thane jail test positive

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two more employees of Thane central jail tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. A 56-year-old administrative officer, who was on leave for two months, and a 36-year-old constable have been infected.

With this, a total of three staffers from Thane jail have tested Covid positive.

On May 29, a 22-year-old jail guard tested positive and he is asymptomatic.

The constable and the jail guard had been handling calls using the same phone.

The constable has been admitted to a Thane hospital. “Prison guards and constables have been working in a shift of 21 days. Since May 29, I had cold and didn’t recover. I went for Covid test and on Tuesday the report came positive,” he said.

Thane jail superintendent H Ahirrao said that they are screening others who are on duty.

“The administrative officer was already on leave since the lockdown started. The constable was not on duty for the past several days. But, we are checking employees’ health.”

top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In