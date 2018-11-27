Two Muslim sisters meet their Sikh brother first time after being separated in 1947

Three siblings, two Muslim sisters and their Sikh brother from a village near Dera Baba Nanak, had an emotional reunion at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, on Sunday.

Ulfat Bibi and Mairaj Bibi hugged Beant Singh tightly as they met him for the first time in seven decades.

Natives of Paracha village near Dera Baba Nanak, the family was migrating to Pakistan when it lost its son and daughter during the violence that marked Partition.

The mother, Allah Rakhhi, later contacted one of her former neighbours and found out the whereabouts of her son, Beant.

Since then Beant has been in touch with his sisters through letters and phone calls. But it was only this year that he managed to meet them face to face as part of the Sikh jatha (group) from India.

Speaking to Express Tribune, a Pakistani daily, Ulfat Bibi said she should be allowed to travel to India to meet her sister-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Ulfat and Miraj also appealed to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan to extend their brother’s visa.

Pakistan and India have decided to open the Kartarpur corridor to facilitate the visit of Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

The gurdwara is 4 km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine, and is visible from the Indian side. Sikhs gather in large numbers at Dera Baba Nanak to catch a glimpse of the gurdwara.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 09:06 IST