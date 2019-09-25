Two nabbed with 6,000 banned tablets in Rajpura

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:45 IST

The special task force (STF), Patiala, has arrested five persons and recovered 54.5kg poppy husk and 7,040 banned tablets from them, in three separate cases.

In the first case, STF Patiala range’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harwinder Singh said that a team of police set up a checkpost at the Choda Bazaar in Rajpura, where they nabbed two persons.

The two were stopped based on suspicion. During search, cops recovered around 6,000 tablets from them.

The accused have been identified as Ragarh Ali, of Saharanpur, and Nadeem, of Haridwar. A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Rajpura police station.

54.5kg poppy husk seized, 3 booked

In the second case, cops had set up a naka near the T-point at Jandali Kalan village in Ahmedgarh.

During checking, police intercepted a pick-up truck and found 54.5kg poppy husk in it.

They arrested two persons, identified as driver Sher Ali Khan, of Himachal Pradesh, and his accomplice Saif Ali Khan, of Chamba district in HP.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Ahmedgarh police station. Kashi, of Himachal Pradesh, who is the owner of the pick-up truck was also named in this case.

Fatehgarh Sahib man held with 1,040 intoxicant tablets

In yet another case, the police party has arrested another person from Rajpura Focal Point and recovered 1,040 intoxicant tablets from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, of Fatehgarh Sahib. He has been booked under the NDPS Act at the Rajpura police station.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 22:44 IST