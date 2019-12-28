Two Nepalese women held with 15kg charas

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:29 IST

Two Nepalese women were arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle 15.4kg of charas (cannabis) from Nepal to Manikaran in Kullu district, police said.

The contraband was to be sold in Kasol area.

The accused have been identified as Shreya Thapa, 26, and Vishnu Kala,32, residents of Kapilvastu and Lumbini , respectively, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

Police caught them at Punjabi Chulha in Manikaran on Saturday around 1.45am.

A team of Manikaran police post, led by assistant sub inspector (ASI) Bhoop Singh, had been working for some time on a tip-off that two Nepalese women had been trying to smuggle a large quantity of charas to Manikaran.

The ASI said the women began their journey from Haridwar, Uttrakhand, by bus and reached Bhuntar area of Kullu district at night and then hired a taxi for Kullu.

The team intercepted their vehicle at a naka in the Punjabi Chulha area and recovered 15.4kg charas from their possession.

Police said the women had draped charas around their bodies which was found during a search conducted by a lady constable.

The taxi driver was not involved in the smuggling.

A case under Sections 20 and 25 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Sadar police station.