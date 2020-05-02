e-paper
Chandigarh

Two new Covid-19 cases in Mohali take district count to 96

19 of the active cases are pilgrims back from Takht Hazur Sahinb in Nanded, Maharashtra, while 47 belong to Jawaharpur village, a hotspot in Dera Bassi

chandigarh Updated: May 02, 2020 10:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

MOHALI: A 67-year-old male resident of State Bank of India Colony in Phase 10 and a 27-year-old woman from Desumajra in Kharar tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali district on Saturday. With this, the count of coronavirus cases in the district so far has reached 96.

“Their samples were taken at flu corners set up at primary health centres in the district. They both had flu symptoms,” civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said.

He said that the contacts of both the residents are being traced so that they can be quarantined and tested.

The two patients are undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

Of the total Covid-19 cases reported from the district, 62 are active, 30 have been cured, while two died. Nineteen of the active cases are pilgrims back from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, while 47 belong to Jawaharpur village, a hotspot, in Dera Bassi town of the district.

