Two personnel in Himachal CM’s security squad test Covid-19 positive

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:49 IST

Shimla/Dharamshala: Two personnel in Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s security squad have tested positive for Covid-19.

One of them is the driver of the pilot vehicle in the CM’s motorcade, while the other is a gunman, officials said.

They were part of the security squad during the chief minister’s travel from Kangra to Jwalamukhi on August 7 and then moved to Una. Thakur’s Una tour was cancelled so both of them joined back duty in Shimla.

The chief minister was on a tour to Kangra from August 6 to 8.

The health authorities have now started their contact tracing.

BJP workers had flouted social distancing norms during the chief minister’s visit.

The party workers had gathered in large number at places the CM visited during his tour and many of them were not even wearing masks.

Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar had advised the chief minister to avoid field visits and follow social distancing norms strictly.

Besides the two security personnel, two new Covid-19 patients were reported in Shimla. A youngster admitted at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, tested positive, while a migrant labourer from Bihar was found infected with coronavirus in Rohru sub division.

10 INFECTED IN KINNAUR

Ten new Covid-19 cases were reported from the Bhaba area of Kinnaur district. The patients, six women and four men, are primary contacts of a Covid positive couple back from Delhi.

The infected people had attended the last rites of a family member of the couple on August 2.

The couple had returned from Delhi in the first week of July and tested negative after completing quarantine. They tested positive when a retest was done two days ago.

The health authorities have now started rigorous contact mapping.

TALLY RISES TO 3,681

Twenty-eight coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the day’s tally to 153. It was the steepest single-day spike in the state since the outbreak on March 20. The last time a steep spike was seen was on August 6 when 131 people tested positive.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 3,681 with 1,275 active cases and 2,362 recoveries.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 903 cases followed by Kangra at 552, Sirmour 462, Hamirpur 377, Una 312, Mandi 273, Chamba 254, Shimla 211, Bilaspur 151, Kullu 121, Kinnaur 58 and Lahaul-Spiti four.