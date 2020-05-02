Two persons arrested for damaging ATM in Greater Noida West

cities

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:12 IST

Greater Noida:

Two persons were arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly damaging an auto teller machine (ATM) in Greater Noida West, the police said.

Local residents in Gaur City spotted the incident and alerted the police, following which the duo was arrested red-handed. The suspects were identified as Satte Jatav,40, and his accomplice Roshan,25, residents of Haibatpur in Greater Noida West, the police said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that there is an ATM kiosk next to a private school in Gaur City. “There was no security guard at the ATM kiosk at night. The two suspects barged into the ATM booth with a hammer and tried to break the machine,” he said.

Sumit Prajaprati, a Gaur City resident, spotted the incident and informed the police. He also filmed the incident in his mobile phone. He said that the suspects attacked the ATM around 3:30am.

The police said that the miscreants had smashed the machine’s screen and body cover.

“The police found a hammer from their possession. During interrogation, Jatav revealed that he used to work in a factory which is closed due to the lockdown, leaving him jobless. He had run out of money and decided to attack an ATM machine. We have registered a case against them under sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” Chander said.

Jatav was also wanted in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.