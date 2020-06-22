e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two police personnel among six test positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda

Two police personnel among six test positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda

SSP says Raman police station being sanitised after sub-inspector, constable found positive, contact tracing underway

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative Image/HT)
         

Bathinda: Six people, including two Punjab Police personnel, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said a sub-inspector and a constable posted at Raman police station had tested positive. He said the primary contacts of the two are being traced.

“The medical protocol is being followed to sanitise the police station and track the source of infection,” he said.

On June 17, four police personnel tested coronavirus positive in the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration spokesperson said one of the patients from the district who tested positive on Monday is undergoing treatment in Ludhiana.

Two other patients said they had undertaken inter-district travel recently, while the third denied any travel history.

