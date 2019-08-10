Two Taloja jail inmates booked for abusing, assaulting cops

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:26 IST

The Kharghar police on Thursday booked two inmates of Taloja Central Jail for allegedly abusing and assaulting two policemen at Thane court.

According to the police, James Almeida, 38, and Jagdish Bharvarlal, 40, were arrested by the Panvel city police in 2015 in a robbery case. They were also booked under the Indian Arms Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“On Wednesday, they were taken to the Thane court, along with four other inmates, for a hearing,” said Akash Pawar, sub-inspector from Panvel city police station.

“Their family members were waiting to meet them outside the court and they were carrying eatables for them. We, however, did not allow them to accept the eatables as they did not have the court’s permission,”Pawar said.

“This enraged the accused and they started abusing us. In a fit of rage, they pushed two constables. They also said that they would destroy the police van by throwing a bomb on it,” he said.

After the hearing, the police later sent them back to Taloja jail and registered a case against the duo.

Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector of Kharghar police station, said, “We have booked the accused under sections 353 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

“We have transferred the case to Thane city police station for further investigation as the incident took place in their jurisdiction,” Tidar said.

