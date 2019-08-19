Two units raided, 10 truckloads of polythene seized

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:18 IST

A team of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) led by municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi seized 10 truckloads of banned polythene after raids at two polythene manufacturing units and godowns in Barawan Kalan area of Balaganj on Monday.

During the raid, LMC staff found tonnes of banned plastic, polythene and thermacol items stored in huge godowns.

Officials also recovered Rs 1.75 lakh fine from the owners of the units, Sharad Agarwal and Tariq Ahmed, said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

In the last one month, the LMC slapped fines of Rs 60 lakh on polythene dispensers and traders. The drive will continue till the use of polythene is totally stopped in the city, he added.

LMC committee meeting suspended

The LMC executive committee meeting on Monday was suspended after an hour when mayor Sanyukta Bhatia expressed annoyance over poor preparation of LMC officials.

She cancelled the meeting because officials didn’t have proper documents of proposals that were to be discussed in the meeting. She raised questions over the style of working of some of LMC officials.

The executive committee meeting was called to pass important proposals like construction of roads, development of Atal Park in Raheemabad and setting up of Atal Bihari Vajpayee library in the city.

