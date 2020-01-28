U-16 national tennis: Adkar’s two-step baseline attack wipes out opponent

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:32 IST

PUNE ‘Coming down the pitch and hitting a six’ – is cricket terminology, but in tennis, Vaishnavi Adkar developed her own tennis version - “coming down the baseline, a two-step move, and hitting the winner”.

Forehand or backhand, Adkar’s ground strokes were just too powerful for Kashish Bote, who she defeated on Tuesday at the Deccan Gymkhana courts 6-1, 6-2. Adkar is participting in the under-16 All India Ranking National Series tennis tournament.

Second ranked Adkar wrapped up the game in 51 minutes to enter the quarter-finals.

“Staying two steps behind the baseline helps me attack the opponent, because I come into the shot moving forward, and with power. This gives the opponent little chance to adjust on the court,” explained Adkar, who is also seen regularly competing in under-18 tournaments.

“Each match has its own challenges. Competing in the higher-age categories helps me assess match situations better,” said Adkar, who trains at the Bounce Tennis Academy under Kedar Shah.

It turned out to be a very one-sided match, as Adkar, in the span of 20 minutes, took a 4-1 lead in the first set.

“I was not able to hit forehand winners today and even my footwork was weak. I need to work on both aspects of the game,” said 15 year old Bote.

In the second set, Bote tried her best but could only hold serve twice, and lost the set 6-2.

“Since I am in Class 10, I am not playing many tournaments and that impacted my game today,” the Mumbai-based Bote said.

Marathe advances

In the boys section, Siddharth Marathe sailed into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Jaisnav Shinde. He will now face Aryan Deshwal who defeated Mandeep Kudumala 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.