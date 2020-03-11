U14 interschool cricket final: Panse gives Symbiosis the edge on day 1

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:10 IST

Arya Panse’s century (109 of 88 balls) helped Symbiosis High School ‘B’ take an 86-run lead on day one of the u14 PDCA inter-school cricket final at Law college on Wednesday

Venue: Law College Cricket Ground

Brief score

Day 1: Symbiosis High School ‘B’ 1st innings: 275 for 9 in 40 overs (Arya Panse 108 (88b), Arnav Daithankar 87 (71b), Atharva Pavghan 3-48) vs Jai Hind High School 189 for 8 in 40 overs (Pushkar Karkhile 29 (31b), Piyush Waghmare 26(29b), Sushrut Sawant 3-44)

Symbiosis High School ‘B’ lead by 86 runs on Day 1

Symbiosis batting

Overs 1-10

Rohit Kamble goes for 1

Opting to bat first, Symbiosis had a bad start as its star batsman Rohit Kamble was bowled by medium pacer Atharva Choudhari.

Jai Hind High School was on top as bowlers Kamble and Shardul Sahastrabudhe were bowling a tight length. Sahastrabudhe the sent back Sushrut Sawant to leave Symbiosis 9 for 2 at the end of four overs.

Arya Panse released the pressure with hitting three back to back boundaries.

Panse and Ved Kulkarni started rotating the strike and managed to score 46 runs in first ten overs.

Overs 11-20

Symbiosis steadies the ship

Kulkarni fell in the next over as tried to play a crossbatted shot against off spinner Ganesh Kalel. Arnav Daithankar comes in and runs start to flow for Symbiosis. Jai Hind fielders who were charged up in the first 10 overs, lose their spark as there are misfields and it allows Daithankar and Panse to settle.

Panse completed his 50 in the 16th over.

Overs 21-30

Daithankar and Panse surge

With the run rate still under six per over (5.24), Daithankar started taking on the bowlers and completed his half century in the 25th over, hitting two boundaries off Atharva Choudhari.

The run rate per over excels to 6.93 with 17 runs coming in the 28th over bowled by Atharva Pavghan.

Overs 31-40

Century for Panse; Daithankar falls

Panse completed his first century of the tournament and Daithankar getting out are the two moments in the 31st over that might have a telling effect on the outcome. The duo scored a 167-run partnership.

Panse also got out in 33rd over but there was no rescue for Jai Hind bowlers as runs kept coming from one end.

Symbiosis managed to score 275 for 9 in their first innings.

Jai Hind High School batting

Overs 1-10

Openers fail to flourish

Captain Om Vadaraikar and Pushkar Karkhile has given good starts to their team in the past but they did not work this time, as Vadaraikar was bowled in 8th over by Arya Panse. Man of the match of the semi-final, Ganesh Kalel started with a boundary but got out hitting the big shot, caught at the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Overs 11-20

Wickets tumble

Two down already, Jai Hind boys looked to Pushkar Karkhile, but he fell to the bowling of Sushrut Sawant. Symbiosis were in control with spinners Sawant and Ruchir Deshpande.

As a fielding unit, Symbiosis were not making mistakes and kept the pressure on Jai Hind High School.

Overs 21-30

Runs dry up; wickets fall

Jai Hind’s middle-order batsmen were not able to clear the boundaries and were only rotating the strike. Meanwhile, Sawant took two more wickets while Rohit Kamble also managed to take one wicket, to leave Jai Hind struggling at 133 for 7 at the end of the 26th over. Only two boundaries came in the span of these 10 overs.

Overs 31-40

Lazy Symbiosis; active Jai Hind

Symbiosis having an upper hand in the match, relaxed and it allowed Jai Hind to steal easy singles and doubles, which helped them reduce the lead.

Jai Hind finished their first innings with the score of 189 for 8, 86 runs behind Symbiosis.

Star of the day: Arya Panse

Batting

Runs: 109; balls: 88; 4s: 13; 6s:0; Strike rate: 123.86

Bowling

Overs: 8; maidens: 0; runs: 43; wicket: 1; economy: 5.38

“I knew I can score freely, once I get support from the other end and Arnav Daithankar provided me good support. He is capable of scoring runs quickly. I hope we can bat with lot more maturity today and our top order batsmen scores more runs.

Coaches’s corner

Nitin Gunjal, Symbiosis High School ‘B’

“The team should have bowled them out (Jai Hind High School) and we should have got at least a 100-run lead, but the boys relaxed in the final 10 overs. I expect our top order to get more runs today.”

Chetan Chauhan, Jai Hind High School

“The team will surely bounce back. We made a few mistakes, but we pulled back well in last 10 overs and we will be performing better today.”

Day 1 stats

Symbiosis High School ‘B’ versus Jai Hind High School

4.73 Run rate per over 6.88

17 Extras 25

30 Fours 17

0 Sixes 0

1 Dropped catches 3

1 Maiden overs 1

9 Misfields 5