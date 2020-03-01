U14 interschool cricket: Knockout matchups provide a test of experience vs talent

cities

Group A

SD Katariya High School

League matches: 3; won: 3; lost: 0

Preview: Flawless batting and bowling, but fielding weak. All three matches won on batting performance.

Coach: Rohit Kakade

Fielding is the focus for the knockout rounds. If boys improve in that aspect, then there are no issues in the team at moment.

Prodigy Public School

League matches: 3; won: 2; lost: 1

Preview: Strong bowling line up, but batting is weak. In all three matches managed to snatch victory thanks to the bowling.

Coach: Dhananjay Jadhav

We are working hard on our batting. Knockout matches will be more challenging. We need to score runs from the start.

Group B

BVB Paranjape School ‘A’

League matches: 3; won 2; lost: 1

Preview: Besides the game versus Jai Hind High School where the batting failed, Paranjape delivered a good performance with bat and ball.

Coach: Nitin Gunjal

Team should reach the semifinals with ease. Players are working well as a unit and are currently practising hard for the knockouts.

Jai Hind High School

League matches: 3; won: 3; lost: 0

Preview: A balanced team with variety in bowling. Leg spinner Aditi Joshi – the only girl in the tournament - will be tough to handle.

Coach: Chetan Chauhan

Team needs to focus on bowling a good line and length. They have given away too many extras and need to improve.

Group C

Angel High School

League matches: 3; won: 2; Loss: 1

Preview: Angel High School’s under14 team is the winner of the DSO cricket tournament in 2019 and have good experience at school-level tournaments. They can prove tough opponents.

Coach: Bahusaheb Mahadik

The team has the experience of playing knockout matches, which will come in handy. Practice is going stronger and we are ready to face tough teams.

DES Secondary School

League matches: 3; won: 2; lost: 1

Preview: Team has delivered consistent performance in bowling and batting. Middle order is the strength of the team.

Coach: Shrikant Khutwad

We need to improve our fielding and catching, otherwise we are doing really well.

Group D

SSPMS Day School;

League matches: 3; won: 3; lost: 0

Preview: A very disciplined batting and bowling performance has helped SSPMS win their all league matches. They are the team to watch.

Coach: Babanrao Ithape

The team is always determined to win matches. And in last one month we have also practiced at the Gary Kirsten cricket academy.

DY Patil School;

League matches: 3; won: 1; lost:2

Preview: A team participating in the tournament for the first time. Good opportunity to showcase their talent at this level.

Coach: Rakesh Ahire

We are currently working on our basics and I am glad that the team has got a chance to play in the knockout round. It will help them grow.

Group E

Symbiosis School ‘B’

League matches: 3; won: 3; lost: 0

Preview: A balanced and experienced team. With most players playing club cricket, team looks set to get into the final.

Coach: Nitin Gunjal

I am sure the boys will get a place in the finals. All are very good players and I am training them since the start of their careers.

Vikhe Patil Memorial School

League matches: 3; won 2: lost: 1

Preview: Prithviraj Chavan and Omkar Khandve are known for building big partnership and it is helping the team to deliver a solid batting performance. If the two get going, then Vikhe Patil has a good chance of reaching the final.

Coach: Ashok Gunjal

Team is improving match by match, and I am sure our team will deliver a good performance.

Group F

Angel Mickey Minie School

League matches: 3; won: 3; lost: 0

Preview: Team is blooming with confidence and are one of the top contenders in this tournament.

Coach: Yogesh Shete

Last month our team won the Shahu cricket tournament. We have very strong team.

Vibgyor School Balewadi

League matches: 3; won: 1; lost: 2

Preview: Team needs to close games out better. Batting is strong, while bowling needs improvement.

Coach: Aniket Tawre

Batting is good, but we still want to focus on building a strong middle order for the quarterfinals.

Group G

Abhinava English Medium School;

League matches: 3; won 2; lost: 1

Preview: Having all-rounders in the team has helped Abhinava bounce back nicely after losing the first match in the group G.

Coach: Parag Thopte

The team focussed on staying at the crease and scoring singles and doubles. It has helped team to build momentum in the last two league matches.

Sardar Dastur School

League matches: 3; won: 3; lost: 0

Preview: So far everything has worked out for the team. Last moment injuries may cause a few issues to their bowling line up.

Coach: Vaibhav Deshpande

We have had a couple of injury issues going into the final, other than that we have very good team and I hope the team advances further.