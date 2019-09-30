e-paper
Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Udayanraje, Shivendraraje Bhosale to file nominations on Tuesday in Satara

pune Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:54 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

Cousins Udayanraje Bhosale and Shivendraraje Bhosale, descendents of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and recently inducted members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be jointly filling their nomination forms on Tuesday.

Udayanraje will be filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha bypolls for the Satara seat while Shivendraraje will be filing his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections for the Satara assembly seat. The cousins were earlier members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and defected to the BJP.

Udayanraje, in a tweet, urged his supporters to attend a rally which will be carried out from Gandhi maidan Rajwada in Satara to the collectors’ office.

In the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Udayanraje emerged victorious from the Satara seat. However, since he had contested on an NCP ticket, he submitted his resignation to the Lok Sabha speaker on September 14, when he defected to the BJP.

The cousins usually do not see eye to eye and the cold war between them had been cited as the reason why Shivendraraje left the NCP to join the BJP in July. However, as soon as he was inducted, Udayanraje was approached to join the BJP.

On September 14, Udayanraje met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar at his residence before flying to Delhi with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to submit his resignation. On the same day, he was inducted into the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah, party president.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 17:54 IST

