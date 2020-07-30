e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / UK PM Boris Johnson rides made-in-India bike at launch of cycling drive

UK PM Boris Johnson rides made-in-India bike at launch of cycling drive

The Viking Pro bike used by the British Prime Minister is a part of Ludhiana-based Hero Motors Company owned Insync brand, designed in Manchester and made in India by parent company Hero Cycles

chandigarh Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:07 IST
PTI and HTC
PTI and HTC
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, a cycling enthusiast, was seen riding a Hero Viking Pro bike to Canalside Heritage Centre at Beeston in Nottingham, central England, on Tuesday as he launched a £2 billion (Rs 19,392 crore) cycling and walking drive, which is part of the UK government’s anti-obesity strategy to combat Covid-19.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, a cycling enthusiast, was seen riding a Hero Viking Pro bike to Canalside Heritage Centre at Beeston in Nottingham, central England, on Tuesday as he launched a £2 billion (Rs 19,392 crore) cycling and walking drive, which is part of the UK government’s anti-obesity strategy to combat Covid-19. (Twitter)
         

London/Ludhiana: Cycling has come full circle or so it seems as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted riding a made-in-India bike designed in the United Kingdom by Ludhiana-based Hero Cycles.

Johnson, 56, a cycling enthusiast, was seen riding a Hero Viking Pro bike to Canalside Heritage Centre at Beeston in Nottingham, central England, on Tuesday as he launched a £2 billion (Rs 19,392 crore) cycling and walking drive, which is part of the UK government’s anti-obesity strategy to combat Covid-19.

TIME TO SHIFT GEARS

A Covid-19 survivor, Johnson unveiled plans for thousands of miles of new protected bike lanes, cycle training for everyone and bikes available on prescription as part of a new fitness strategy.

“From helping people get fit and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play. Now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans to boost active travel -- so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling,” he said.

The Viking Pro bike used by the UK prime minister is a part of India’s Hero Motors Company owned Insync brand, designed in Manchester and made in India by parent company Hero Cycles. Hero Cycles took over the brands Viking, Riddick and Ryedale and redesigned the range under the brand name Insync.

The company said its Insync range consists of 75 bikes and is the first to be designed at Hero Cycles Global Design Centre (HGD) in Manchester.

DELIGHT IN LUDHIANA

“Insync is delighted that the Prime Minister rode one of our Viking bikes after announcing what will be a landmark moment for cycling in the UK,” said Pankaj M Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero Motors Company, which includes Hero Cycles, Insync, the Viking and Lectro brands.

“We strongly back all measures announced in the strategy, a move we hope will see many more thousands of people taking to the roads on two wheels. Providing safer cycle routes, funding towards e-bikes and a bike repairs scheme will encourage even more riders to return to cycling or take it up for the first time, building on the stand-out success the industry has seen during the pandemic,” he said.

Last month, Hero Cycles had snapped up a Rs 900-crore deal with China in a major step towards indigenous production.

Cycling sure has a long way to go.

top news
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
LIVE: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31
LIVE: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Pursue reforms’: US to Pak after man killed in court during blasphemy trial
‘Pursue reforms’: US to Pak after man killed in court during blasphemy trial
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In