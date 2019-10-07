e-paper
UK poll: Tories pick Punjab-origin entrepreneur Toor to take on Dhesi

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:17 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A mid-term election to resolve the Brexit imbroglio is yet to be announced, but the Conservative party has selected entrepreneur Kanwal Toor to stand in Slough against Labour’s Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, who is the UK’s first turban-wearing MP.

Dhesi polled nearly 63% votes in the constituency near London in the 2017 election. Local associations of various parties are making their choices of either retaining current MPs or putting up new candidates in the next election expected later this year.

Chair of the Slough Conservative Association Lee Pettman said: “Kanwal is the perfect antidote to years of failure by the Labour in Slough – and specifically the failure of Tan Dhesi to focus on the town, rather than his own narrow and divisive agenda.”

“The fact is Dhesi was parachuted into the constituency by (Labour leader Jeremy) Corbyn…even the local Labour Party didn’t want him. It is clear to us that residents don’t want him either, having achieved virtually nothing for the town,” he said.

“She can win for Slough, and I am looking forward to introducing her to residents,” he added.

Speaking after her selection, Toor said: “I am delighted to have been selected and very much look forward to starting the work straight away. Slough has clearly had enough Labour taking it for granted.”

“Along with the strong Conservative Association team, I will be working hard to deliver a stronger, safer and more prosperous town for residents because they deserve so much better than they have been getting from Tan Dhesi,” she said.

The association said Toor’s top priorities include investment in policing to reduce crime, supporting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver Brexit, and regeneration in Slough.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:17 IST

