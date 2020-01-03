e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Ulhasnagar man sets wife on fire, woman survives

Ulhasnagar man sets wife on fire, woman survives

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:50 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
A thirty-year-old man, Atmaram Pawar, set his wife ablaze over a minor argument at their residence in Ulhasnagar on Thursday night. The victim suffered 70% burns and is recuperating at Thane Civil Hospital.

R P Bhame, Senior Police Inspector, Vithalwadi Police station, said, “On Thursday night, the couple had an argument after which the wife poured diesel on herself and the husband set her ablaze. Later he doused the fire and also took her to the hospital but he escaped from the hospital. We are on the lookout for Pawar.”

The neighbours are shocked after the incident and are cooperating with the police. “They seemed like a normal couple and it was shocking to hear about such an incident in our neighbourhood. We will inform the police in case if Pawar returns to his home,” said a neighbour on condition of anonymity.

Vithalwadi police have registered a case against the accused under section 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

