Unable to land ‘govt jobs’, siblings commit suicide in Sirsa

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:02 IST

A 34-year-old woman and her 32-year-old brother committed suicide allegedly by consuming some poisonous substance at Friends Colony in Sirsa, police said on Sunday.

The siblings used to live with their father and were unmarried. Their mother had died some time ago.

In his statement to the police, their father said his son had complained of stomach ache on Sunday morning, following which he immediately rushed him to the local government hospital, where he died during treatment.

“In the meantime, few neighbours had gathered at my house and found my daughter dead in another room,” he added.

“Both of them had consumed some poisonous substance. They were struggling with depression after they failed to secure government jobs. They had been taking coaching for competitive exams,” the father said.

Sirsa police spokesman Surjit said the siblings’ bodies were handed over to their father after conducting autopsy, report of which is awaited.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).