Under financial distress, auto driver ends life by jumping before train in Jalandhar

Under financial distress, auto driver ends life by jumping before train in Jalandhar

Family members say that the victim had been struggling to make ends meet for the past three months. Though the state government had allowed autos to ply from May 1, the victim was facing losses due to the two-passenger rule.

cities Updated: Jun 15, 2020 20:31 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Body was handed over to family members after starting inquest proceedings.
Body was handed over to family members after starting inquest proceedings.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Under financial distress due to the lockdown, a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver ended his life by jumping before a moving train in Jalandhar on Sunday evening.

Family members say that the victim had been struggling to make ends meet for the past three months and though the state government had allowed autos to ply from May 18, the victim was facing losses due to the two-passenger rule. He was under extreme distress as he was not earning much and had to borrow money to meet household expenses, his younger brother said.

Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Hira Singh said inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the basis of the family members’ statements. The body has been handed over to the family, he added.

Reacting to the incident, autorickshaw union general secretary Rakesh Sharma said most autorickshaw drivers in the city were pushed to the edge due to lack of customers. “There are around 5,000 CNG-run autos and over 25,000 registered autos in the city, but only a few are on the road these days. We are struggling to find passengers as most people prefer to stay home due to fear of infection.” said Sharma, demanding relief from the state government.

Note to readers: If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Those in Jalandhar can contact Dr Aman Sood at the civil hospital helpline 0181-2224848.

