Under scanner: 700 criminals out on bail to mark their attendance daily

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:59 IST

The criminals who are released on regular bail will now be under the scanner of Ludhiana police and will be required to mark their daily attendance at their local police station.

There are 700 such criminals in the entire city, who have been identified to mark their attendance daily. For the purpose, biometric systems will be installed at 28 police stations in the city.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal launched this initiative after the city police conducted a study on the accused who get involved in criminal activities after coming out on bail. The study observed that the criminals commit the same crimes after coming out of jail.

Agrawal said they have identified as many as 700 criminals, who are facing cases of snatching, theft, drug peddling, murder and other crimes. He said, “These criminals are habitual of committing the same crime even after coming out of prison on bail. For instance, during investigations, it was found that an accused, who used to steal cycles, continued committing the same theft after coming out on bail. Similarly, vehicle lifters and snatchers also stick to the same crime. Hence, to keep a tab on these criminals, biometric systems will be installed.”

Agrawal added that the criminals will not be allowed to talk to any of the police personnel. “He will just mark the attendance and leave the station.”

“We will be executing this move very soon. First, the biometric systems will be installed and then the project will be carried out,” he said.

In recent case of a financier’s murder, accused Sukhwinder Singh alias Moni was out on bail from Haridwar jail and continued with criminal activities. Similarly, notorious gangster Shiva Bhatti, who was arrested last month for a series of crime, was out on bail. According to the police, Bhatti had formed a gang within the jail and whenever he was out on bail, he would add new members to the gang and commit crimes.