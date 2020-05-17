e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Unidentified accused decamp with home theatre system from Ludhiana school

Unidentified accused decamp with home theatre system from Ludhiana school

The school is closed amid the coronavirus lockdown

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

While a decline was witnessed in the rate of crime amid the coronavirus lockdown, a burglary case was reported from Government Primary School, Natt village, where unidentified accused fled away with a home theatre system, police said on Sunday.

Sahnewal police have lodged a first information report following the statement of Davinder Singh, a teacher of the government school.

VILLAGERS NOTICED BROKEN LOCK OF SCHOOL’S ENTRANCE

“Some locals had noticed the broken lock of the school gate and informed our head teacher Amandeep Kaur. Kaur asked me to go to the school and check the premises,” Davinder told the police.

Davinder also said that when he visited the school, he found the home theatre system missing. The school is closed since March 21 in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Investigating official assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh said the unidentified accused might have targeted the school few days ago, but the villagers noticed the broken lock on Saturday. The case has been registered under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and the police are scanning the CCTV footages to identify the accused.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In