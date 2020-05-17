e-paper
Unidentified man ends life by jumping before train in Zirakpur

Unidentified man ends life by jumping before train in Zirakpur

The deceased appeared to be around 25 year old, said police

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

An unidentified man committed suicide by jumping before a goods train in Zirakpur on Saturday night. The incident took place in Sonali village around 9.30pm.

Government Railway Police chowki in-charge Rajinder Singh Dhillon said the man had not been indentified yet, and appeared to be around 25 years old. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for 72 hours for identification before the autopsy is conducted.

