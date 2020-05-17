Unidentified man ends life by jumping before train in Zirakpur

cities

An unidentified man committed suicide by jumping before a goods train in Zirakpur on Saturday night. The incident took place in Sonali village around 9.30pm.

Government Railway Police chowki in-charge Rajinder Singh Dhillon said the man had not been indentified yet, and appeared to be around 25 years old. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for 72 hours for identification before the autopsy is conducted.