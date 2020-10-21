e-paper
Home / Cities / Unidentified man found brutally murdered in Ludhiana

Unidentified man found brutally murdered in Ludhiana

According to Moti Nagar SHO, the victim seemed to have been murdered elsewhere and then dumped on RK Road

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

An unidentified man was found brutally murdered near a tea stall on RK Road on Wednesday morning. The victim’s face was badly damaged and seemed to have been crushed by a heavy object.

A passerby discovered the body when he was going to pay obeisance at a temple around 6.45am and informed the police.

Moti Nagar station house officer, sub-inspector Simarjit Kaur said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. She said initial probe suggests that the murder took place somewhere else following which the body was dumped here.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination. It will later be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification. Cops are also making announcements in surrounding areas to find out if any person has gone missing recently.

