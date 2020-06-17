e-paper
Home / Cities / Unions protest June 8 attack on Ludhiana agri dept employees

Unions protest June 8 attack on Ludhiana agri dept employees

A week after the incident, the father-son duo who are accused of attacking two agriculture development officers are still absconding.

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Agriculture department employees holding a protest against the attack on their two colleagues in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Agriculture department employees holding a protest against the attack on their two colleagues in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Activists of various associations of the district agriculture department staged a sit-in protest at the department’s office alleging police in action into the attack on agriculture development officers (ADO) Husandeep Singh and Nidhi Chaudhary on June 8.

Brar, ADO, Mattewara, and Chaudhary, ADO, Khwajke, were allegedly attacked with a hoe when they had gone to Bonkar Gujjran village in Koom Kalan to stop a farmer from transplanting paddy before June 10, when it was officially allowed by the Punjab government.

The accused were later identified as Sukhdev Singh and his son Gurpreet Singh. They are on the run.

Narinder Singh Benipal, chief agriculture officer, who is also the convener of the Agriculture Technocrats Action Committee (ATAC), Punjab, said the interim bails of both accused had been cancelled.

“If the police fail to arrest the accused, we will be compelled to gherao the office of the deputy commissioner or commissioner of police,” said Benipal.

“ADO Brar suffered a fracture, while ADO Chaudhary was beaten up and dragged on the road. Their vehicle was vandalised and mobile phones were snatched,” Benipal allegged.

“The employees of agriculture department have been observing statewide pen-down strike since June 12. It was also decided that from Tuesday onwards, protests will he held against the government at all district headquarters,” said Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, president, Plant Doctor Service Association, Punjab.

He said the attack on these officers had not only demoralised the agricultural technocrats, but the entire staff of the Punjab government.

India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
