University of Mumbai’s distance education institute releases new dates for online exams

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 01:21 IST

University of Mumbai’s (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) released the exam schedule for the upcoming online exams on Sunday.

These exams had to be rescheduled after the first session was marred by technical glitches that left around 9,000 third-year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) students unable to appear for the tests online.

“Backlog exams will commence from October 19 and the first three papers will be conducted on Google forms, with the help of all IDOL teaching staff,” read a statement released by the institute late on Sunday.

The statement further read that all fresh third-year BCom and BA exams, scheduled to start from October 26, will be conducted online.

The second-year Master of Arts (MA) exam will commence from November 2, while the Master of Commerce (MCom) exams will start on November 6.

“Practice exams for the same will be held soon,” added the statement.

On October 7, close to 9,000 TYBCom and TYBA of IDOL and other MU departments could not attempt their exams owing to “technical glitches”.

The contract with the original exam service provider, LittleMORE Innovation Labs, was cancelled after the incident. The university approved a new service provider, Pune-based Splashgain Technology Solutions, on Saturday to conduct the online exams henceforth.