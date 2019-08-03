Unnao rape survivor diagnosed with pneumonia

lucknow

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:22 IST

The Unnao gang-rape survivor, who is still on ventilator support, was diagnosed with pneumonia and her condition was stated to be critical but stable by doctors of the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow on Saturday.

Her lawyer’s condition was also critical but stable though he was no longer on ventilator support.

“The lawyer is off ventilator support for the past two days, the woman is still on ventilator,” said Dr Sandip Tiwari, head of the department of trauma surgery at KGMU. The woman had fever on Friday, he said.

Doctors have sent her samples for multiple tests to ascertain if she has contracted any other infection. A medical team is monitoring the condition of both patients continuously at the trauma ventilator unit of the KGMU trauma centre, where Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed since early Friday morning in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

“She is being given medicines also to control her blood pressure,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty member of the trauma surgery department.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 21:13 IST