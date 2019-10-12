UP Board to embrace NCERT syllabus for Commerce, English

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:27 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, is now gearing up to make a switch to National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)-based syllabus books in commerce and English.

Preparations for the shift began after the state government issued instructions to that effect, and the Board recently convened a meeting of subject experts to begin the process, officials said.

Earlier, the Board had switched to NCERT books in arts and science streams, in the last academic session.

The change will cover over 28,000 schools affiliated to the UP Board, spread across the state and may be implemented from the 2020-21 academic session, said officials.

“We are still in the initial stages of making the switch in syllabi of commerce and English in accordance with the NCERT curriculum. The report and recommendations that we receive from our subject experts will be sent to the state government for a final go-ahead. Once the government approves it, we may introduce the new NCERT-based syllabus from the next session,” said UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava.

The UP Board — among the world’s largest examination bodies — has a whopping over 12.5 million students enrolled in Classes 9 to 12.

The UP board on April 1, 2018 introduced an NCERT-based syllabus in 18 subjects. These subjects included science, mathematics and social science in Class 9, mathematics and science in Class 10, history, geography, civics, sociology, economics, mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology in Class 11 besides mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology in Class 12.

On April 1, 2019, the UP Board then introduced NCERT-based syllabus for social science in Class 10 besides history, geography, civics, sociology and economics in Class 12.

As a result, the Prayagraj-headquartered board has introduced NCERT-based syllabi textbooks for 24 subjects over the past two academic sessions, completing the process for arts and science subjects. However, commerce and English still pursue the old course running in the current academic session—something the Board hopes to change from the next academic session.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 17:27 IST