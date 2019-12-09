UP CM inaugurates several projects in Siddharthnagar

cities

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated several projects and laid the

foundation of many others, including a government college, in Biskohar area of Itwa in Siddharthnagar district.

He said development of the neglected district of eastern Uttar Pradesh become possible due to election of appropriate candidates.

He was referring to the fact that all MLAs in the district are from the BJP and so is the MP.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said India had emerged as a strong nation under his leadership.

“Who had thought a medical college will be set up here? Since independence till 2016, there was no medical college in this district. Siddarthnagar, despite being linked to Lord Buddha’s name, remained

deprived of development under previous governments but now a string of projects had been undertaken by the state and central governments, he said.

“We will make development part of the people’s life,” the chief minister said, while announcing that work on the medical college in Siddharthnagar

was almost complete and the OPD and classes would start running in 2020.

He said owing to the fault of the hired agency , sweaters to 1.80 crore school children (18 million school children) could not be distributed till now but efforts were being made to ensure that all children got sweaters, socks and shoes before the temperature dipped further.