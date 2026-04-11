Meerut , A 76-year-old man allegedly kept the body of his daughter at his home here following her death from apparent ailment over four months back, police said on Saturday. UP: Elderly man 'holds on' to deceased daughter for months; fills home with garbage to avoid suspicion

They said the man allegedly locked the home and left the area soon after his daughter's death, and returned recently.

The elderly man identified as Uday Bhanu Biswas , a native of West Bengal retired as an administrative officer in the education department. He resided in Teli Mohalla area under Sadar Bazar police station limits with his daughter, Priyanka Biswas , who was a private teacher.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman allegedly died on December 1, 2025, apparently due to illness. However, her father neither informed anyone of her passing, nor performed her last rites staying at the house with the body for several days, using perfume to mask the foul odour.

Police said the accused later filled his house with garbage to avoid suspicion before leaving for Haridwar, from where he had recently returned.

On Friday, some of his relatives visited the house. Upon detecting a strong stench emanating from the premises, they alerted the police.

Circle Officer Naveena Shukla said when questioned about his daughter, the elderly man initially evaded the subject. However, he eventually revealed that his daughter had died due to illness, and he had locked her body inside one of the rooms of the house.

Acting on the information, a police team entered the house and recovered the woman's skeletal remains. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death, the official said, adding that a forensic team has collected evidence from the scene.

The accused has been detained for interrogation. Police are investigating all aspects of the case to determine whether the death was natural or not.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.