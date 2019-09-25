UP government mulling to withdraw doctors from official work

cities

Sep 25, 2019

Health and Family Welfare minister Jai Pratap Singh said on Tuesday the Health department was mulling to remove doctors from administrative posts in view of continuing crisis of doctors in government hospitals .

Speaking on various health issues at ‘Coffee with HT’ programme at Hindustan Times office here, Singh said health centres in the rural as well as hospitals in the urban areas were facing shortage of doctors as 7,000 out of 18,000 sanctioned posts in the Provincial Medical Services (PMS) were lying vacant.

“Large numbers of doctors are posted in the Health Directorate and districts for administrative work. If instead of administrative works, these doctors examine patients the crisis of the doctors will not be there,” he said.

The Health department has directed chief medical officers (CMOs) to renovate the residential complexes located in the community health centers to provide residential facilities to the doctors posted in rural areas. The department would allocate funds for the construction and major repair of residential houses for the doctors, he said.

“Doctors are also hired under the projects launched by the National Health Mission. To check the rush of the patients to the tertiary hospitals and specialized health centers, the department is working on a plan so that patients get required service in the district hospitals and only serious patients are referred to super specialty hospitals,” he said.

On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that doctors graduating from the state run medical colleges with an MBBS degree will have to work in villages for two years. Students taking admission in government medical colleges will have to fill a bond in this regard.

Singh said as the doctors passing out from the medical colleges would be available after four years, doctors are being hired through walk in interview as well as bidding at present. “The UP Public Service Commission had cleared the appointment of 400 doctors. The doctors will be posted at the primary health centers and community health centres,” he said.

Singh, who has earlier served as Excise and Prohibition minister, was allocated Health and Family Welfare portfolio on August 23. Singh is on the move inspecting the hospitals and health facilities in various districts since then. He is holding regular meetings with the Health and Family Welfare officers to improve health services and to give momentum to the schemes launched by the government.

Sharing his experience with HT, Singh said the Health department was planning to transfer the clerks posted in the Health Directorate. “A transfer policy will be drafted to shift the clerks from the directorate after certain years of posting,” he said adding the state government had also decided to transfer officers and employees who are posted in a department or in district for several years.

“Along with strengthening the infrastructure facilities, the health department is also working to improve human resources in hospitals. Action will be taken against the construction agencies that commit irregularities in the construction works. The Health department has already ordered probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the irregularities committed in the construction of 90 community health centres.”

“The department has constituted a three-member committee under the chairmanship of director (Administration) to probe into the irregularities committed in the transfer of CMOs, doctors, pharmacists and para medical staff. The doctors under CBI scanner in the NRHM scam were also posted. The chief minister cancelled all the transfers. The committee will submit its report soon,” he said.

Ayushman Bharat to the fore

The Health department is working on providing better health facilities to the poor patients under Ayushman Bharat Yojna. Under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, 1.18 crore families have benefitted while 8.45 lakh families have benefitted under CM Jan Arogya Yojana. The state government has distributed Ayushman golden cards to 1.89 lakh people. Under PM Jan Arogya Yojana 46.86 golden cards have been distributed, said Health and Family Welfare minister Jai Pratap Singh.

To ensure that maximum number of poor families get golden card, the department has written letter to the gram pradhans to enlist the poor families who have not received the card yet. The card will be distributed free at the community health centers and district hospitals. Arrangement has been also made for the distribution of the cards at district hospitals and Jan Suvidha Kendra, he said.

JE, AES under check

Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acquired Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths had been controlled due to regular vaccination, awareness campaign and improving the health facilities in the hospitals, Jai Pratap Singh said. All the state government departments were involved in the vaccination and awareness programme. In 2017, JE/AES killed 600 people, whereas this year the death toll was 39. The three phase immunization programme and door to door visit under ‘Dastak’ programme checked the death ratio, he said.

