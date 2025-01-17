UP man confronts wife, her lover, dragged on car bonnet for a kilometre on Moradabad-Agra highway

In a shocking incident, a security guard was dragged on the bonnet of a car on the Moradabad-Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh after he confronted his wife and her boyfriend. The incident happened on Wednesday evening. A man for dragged on the bonnet of a car for almost a kilometer on Moradabad-Agra highway when he went to confront hi wife and her alleged boyfriend. (X/@Live_Hindustan)

Mohd Samir, 31, who works as a security guard, spotted his wife Noor Afsha, 29, with her alleged lover Nazrul Hasan, 32, and went to confront them. However, in a bid to run Samir over with his car, Hasan sped the vehicle. Fortunately, Samir managed to cling to the bonnet of the car while it was running at a speed of 80-90 kmph on the highway, The Times of India reported.

After Samir was dragged for almost a kilometre on the highway, another vehicle intercepted and forced Hasan’s car to stop. Samir then got off the bonnet and dragged the accused out of the driving seat. This was followed by a half-hour-long altercation between the two, leading to a traffic jam, the report added.

A video of the incident is now in wide circulation on social media. Samir has filed a complaint against the accused Hasan at Moradabad’s Katghar Police Station, it said.

Police complaint filed

In his complaint, Samir accused his wife, who works as a teacher, of having an affair with Hasan, who works as a taxi driver.

“On Wednesday night, I saw my wife in a car with Hasan near the regional transport office. When I confronted them, Hasan tried to speed away. As I was in front of the car and tried to stop them, I got stuck on the bonnet,” Samir said in his complaint, said the report.

According to the police, Afsha and Hasan were in a relationship before she got married to Samir nine years ago. “After her marriage, differences cropped up between her and Samir and they were living separately for the past seven years,” TOI quoted Moradabad superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh as saying.

An FIR has been filed against the accused Hasan under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita pertaining to rash driving, endangering a person’s safety, and voluntarily causing hurt.