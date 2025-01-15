4 killed, 14 injured in highway accident

THANE: Four people, including a couple, and a mother and daughter, were killed and 14 others were injured after a speeding container truck crashed into a private bus on Mumbai Nashik Highway near Shahapur early Wednesday morning. Two of the injured are critical. 3-year-old bus passenger admitted to hospital with brain injury (HT)

Shahapur DySP Milind Shinde said, “The container changed lanes in speed and hit the bus and the tempo, causing the bus to crash into a stationary container ahead of it. Simultaneously, a tempo travelling in the opposite direction burst its tyre, veered into the wrong lane, and collided with the bus.”

The accident resulted in the death of four bus passengers, who were seated on the rear seats. The police have booked the driver of the stationary container, Rehman Inamdar, who is currently under treatment in a hospital.

Rohini Sagar Hadinge, 27, a resident of Ulhasnagar, died on the spot while her 5-year-old daughter, Pari Sagar Hadinge, passed away during treatment at the hospital. Rohini’s father-in-law Macchindra Handinge, a resident of Murbad and one of the survivors, suffered a shoulder fracture and severe leg injuries. His wife remains in critical condition due to a brain haemorrhage and his younger granddaughter has sustained a brain injury.

“I was seated three rows from the back while my daughter-in-law and her daughter were in the last row. I noticed a speeding container attempting to overtake our bus two or three times. I was silently cursing them when, within minutes, the accident happened. The bus overturned completely, and those of us seated at the back thought we would be crushed,” he said.

Piyush Patil, 32, a government employee, and his wife Vrinda Piyush Patil, 30, both residents of Badlapur, also died on the spot. Their 3-year-old daughter, Kritika Piyush Patil, narrowly survived but sustained injuries. She is undergoing treatment at Crystal Care Hospital and her condition is stable.

Eight of the seriously injured were admitted to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar and six others to a hospital in Shahapur. The injured also include passengers of the tempo.

